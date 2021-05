Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 19:44 Hits: 6

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Thursday that police from the Oromiya region are holding a large number of detainees, including babies and children, without charge, in "unhygienic and overcrowded" police stations across the region. Read full story

