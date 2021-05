Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 13:53 Hits: 3

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday promised a full investigation involving international experts into a metro accident that left at least 23 dead in the capital.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mexican-president-vows-full-investigation-into-deadly-metro-crash-14743594