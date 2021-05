Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 21:18 Hits: 2

Two House Republicans are asking the White House for documents to explain why a scientist appointed by the Trump administration was removed from her post overseeing a government-wide report on climate change.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/republicans-ask-why-white-house-removed-climate-scientist-14744696