Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 22:08 Hits: 1

The international community on Tuesday (May 4) decried what the UN described as an "excessive use of force" by security officers in Colombia after numerous deaths during days of anti-government protests.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/global-calls-for-calm-as-colombia-deploys--excessive-force--14745818