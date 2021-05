Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 07:20 Hits: 1

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's parliament unanimously declared on Wednesday (May 5) that severe human rights abuses were taking place against Uyghur people in China's Xinjiang region, spurring the Chinese embassy to decry the move as interference in internal affairs. All parties discussed and supported ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/new-zealand-parliament-uyghur-human-rights-abuse-china-14748226