Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 20:31 Hits: 1

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce his strategy toward China soon, and calls are growing for him to make a clear public commitment to defend Taiwan militarily in the event of Chinese aggression.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/washington-weighs-risk-of-defending-taiwan-against-china-14749826