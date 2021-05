Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 23:13 Hits: 2

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday (May 5) sent two Navy patrol vessels to Jersey over concerns that French fishermen could blockade its main port in an escalating post-Brexit row.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-sends-navy-ships-to-jersey-as-french-fishing-row-escalates-14751464