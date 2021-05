Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 15:50 Hits: 2

In a first for Italian TV, a predominantly Black cast stars in the new Netflix series “Zero.” Supporters hope the show will help Italians recognize that their country is becoming increasingly multicultural while also providing role models for young, Black Italians.

