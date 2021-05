Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 16:36 Hits: 7

The Chinese government says it protects freedom of religion, as long as believers follow laws and regulations – including a ban on religious education for minors. As a result, the number of Uyghurs practicing Islam is dwindling.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2021/0506/Will-there-be-any-Muslims-left-among-the-Chinese-Uyghurs?icid=rss