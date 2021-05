Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 18:38 Hits: 4

The world’s approach to sexual violence in conflict has shifted to a focus on restoring the dignity of survivors. Iraq, a land of war, is now a leader in this peace strategy.

