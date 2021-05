Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 08:29 Hits: 4

The green transition comes with costs; but they are well worth it, and they pale in comparison to the costs of inaction. The ever-falling costs of renewables have not eliminated the politics of climate change. But they certainly have made our choices much easier.

