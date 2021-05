Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 09:36 Hits: 3

For both historic and economic reasons, the United States should continue to rely on immigration. But there is always political pressure to restrict it in order to protect incumbent groups’ welfare. President Joe Biden’s administration faces a formidable task in balancing these interests.

