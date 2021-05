Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 16:24 Hits: 5

The shortfall in global COVID-19 vaccine production could be closed if manufacturers around the world were granted access to the necessary technology and knowledge. But first, the US and other key governments must recognize the drug companies' opposition to this solution for the deadly rent-seeking that it is.

