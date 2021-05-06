EU Accepts US, Canada, Norway in Military Mobilization Project

Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 13:24 Hits: 2

The European Union (EU) on Thursday authorized the United States, Canada, and Norway to participate in the Permanent Structural Cooperation (PESCO), a project that seeks to streamline the cross-border mobilization of troops and military equipment by land, sea, and air.

Acceptance for the participation of these countries in this program was conditional on their acceptance of several conditions, including the exchange of military information with the EU.

PESCO was established in 2017 as the European response to then-President Donald Trump's threats to diminish U.S. cooperation in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

It also emerged as a mechanism to enhance the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) after the consummation of Brexit and in the face of "threats" that might arise from Russia's actions.

I welcome the @EUCouncil decision about including Canada, Norway & the US in the PESCO project on #MilitaryMobility. Non-EU Allies play an essential role in protecting and defending Europe – SG @jensstoltenberg#FACpic.twitter.com/qXHfiQyC83 May 6, 2021

According to the EU's High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell, the experience of the US, Canada, and Norway will contribute to improving military mobility within and outside the EU.

"This is an area of shared priority and common interest in our transatlantic relations... It will make European defense more efficient," he said.

At the meeting of European ministers, NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg also welcomed the inclusion of the U.S., Canada, and Norway in the PESCO project.

