As voters head to the polls for the Scottish Parliament elections, the issue of independence is not far from people's minds. The Scottish National Party (SNP) is hoping for a majority in the 129-seat devolved parliament, which could pave the way for a second referendum on Scottish independence. Back in 2014, Scots voted by a majority of 55 percent to stay in the UK, but since Brexit, the polls have indicated a rise in support for going it alone.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20210506-independence-the-elephant-in-the-room-as-scotland-goes-to-polls