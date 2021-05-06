The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Independence the 'elephant in the room' as Scotland goes to polls

Independence the 'elephant in the room' as Scotland goes to polls As voters head to the polls for the Scottish Parliament elections, the issue of independence is not far from people's minds. The Scottish National Party (SNP) is hoping for a majority in the 129-seat devolved parliament, which could pave the way for a second referendum on Scottish independence. Back in 2014, Scots voted by a majority of 55 percent to stay in the UK, but since Brexit, the polls have indicated a rise in support for going it alone.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20210506-independence-the-elephant-in-the-room-as-scotland-goes-to-polls

