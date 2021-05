Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 08:55 Hits: 8

Central-bank independence is a democratic choice that enables the separation of money creation from government financing, laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth. The recently adopted Brazilian autonomy law is therefore a historic achievement to be celebrated – and handled with care.

