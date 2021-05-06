Nigerian Gov't Aware Of Ongoing Security Challenges: Minister

Category: World Hits: 3
The Nigerian government was conscious of the challenges facing the nation and doing everything possible to tackle them, said Lai Mohammed, the country's information minister.
Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, the nation's capital on Tuesday evening, the minister called on Nigerians to support the efforts of the government to tackle the challenges.
Mohammed advised those "bent on playing cheap politics" with the challenges to have a rethink.
The minister was responding to an allegation by opposition parties that kidnappers and bandits were not being brought to book by the federal government.
"We are now seeking the cooperation of the judiciary to continue with the trial of arrested terrorists," he said.
Nigeria, the most populous African country, has in recent months been troubled by a series of insecurity cases, including kidnapping, terrorism, banditry and piracy.
Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Nigerian-Govt-Aware-Of-Ongoing-Security-Challenges-Minister-20210505-0028.html