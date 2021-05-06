The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Israeli Opposition Leader Vows to Form Unity Gov't

Category: World Hits: 3

Israeli Opposition Leader Vows to Form Unity Gov't

Israel's opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Wednesday he will work to form a unity government "as soon as possible."

Earlier on Wednesday, President Reuven Rivlin tapped Lapid, leader of the centrist party of Yesh Atid, to form the government after he gained the support of 56 lawmakers of the 120-seat Knesset (parliament).

RELATED:
 Attacks on Palestinians Increase Tensions in East Jerusalem

Lapid on Wednesday night talked with possible coalition partners after Israel's longest-serving leader Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a new government by the deadline on Tuesday.

"A unity government is not a compromise -- it's our goal," Lapid said in a statement.

"We should form a government that will reflect the fact that we don't hate each other," he said, calling for a government in which "the left and the right work together to handle economical and security challenges."

If Lapid manages to form a government within 28 days, it could end the long rule of Netanyahu, who has been in power for 15 years. Enditem

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Israeli-Opposition-Leader-Vows-to-Form-Unity-Govt-20210505-0029.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version