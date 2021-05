Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 02:48 Hits: 2

SpaceX managed to land its prototype Starship rocket at its Texas base without blowing it up on Wednesday, the first time in five attempts it has succeeded in doing so.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210506-spacex-successfully-lands-mars-rocket-prototype-on-fifth-try