Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 03:57 Hits: 2

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong will face an additional 10 months in jail for participating in an unauthorised assembly on June 4 last year to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on protesters in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210506-hong-kong-activist-joshua-wong-sentenced-to-10-more-months-over-tiananmen-vigil