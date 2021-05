Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 02:13 Hits: 3

Australia's competition regulator on Thursday (May 6) said that it would block a pricing, code-sharing and scheduling deal between Qantas and Japan Airlines because it would likely mean higher fares for passengers.

