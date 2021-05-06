Russia Attempts To Ease Tensions Between Israel and Palestine

Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 02:20 Hits: 2

On Wednesday, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the Kremlin's concern about the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine, especially for the deterioration of the situation in East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Russia's FM called for easing tensions in the area 'as soon as possible,' after concluding talks in this city with his counterpart from the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Riyad al-Maliki.

Lavrov reiterated Moscow's support for a possible direct dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis to resolve all fundamental issues regarding the final status of the disputed territories.

'We are going to do this both through bilateral contacts, as well as through talks with other countries of the region and as a member of the mediating group Middle East Quartet,' the FM noted according to Sputnik news agency.

"For years, prominent voices have warned that apartheid lurked just around the corner. But it's very clear that that threshold has been crossed," says @OmarSShakir, Israel and Palestine director for Human Rights Watch. https://t.co/EJOLmBUWgRpic.twitter.com/I19QErWfZD April 30, 2021

The minister pointed out that along with other representatives of the Quartet (United Nations, European Union, and the U.S.), they are trying to activate that platform with a meeting at the level of foreign ministers.

Meanwhile, Palestine's foreign minister thanked Russia for all its help and commitment to his country within the framework of international law.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | The Prime Minister of Palestine denounces plans of illegal Israeli settlements while the Israeli regime has been arresting and harassing candidates running in the upcoming Palestinian elections, pic.twitter.com/GZ24TfA6Rs April 19, 2021

