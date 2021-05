Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 07:05 Hits: 2

Beijing is freezing trade talks — that were last held in 2017 — in an apparent tit-for-tat response to Canberra. Australia said the decision was "disappointing."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-suspends-economic-dialogue-with-australia/a-57442452?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf