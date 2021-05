Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 07:16 Hits: 2

The rule of law in the People's Republic of China is eroding, as it is in Hong Kong, where it has practically been suspended. DW reporters have followed these developments — now, they are being honored with press awards.

