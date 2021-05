Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 04:13 Hits: 2

SYDNEY: Australian officials reinstated social distancing measures across greater Sydney on Thursday (May 6), as they scrambled to find missing transmission links in a COVID-19 case connected to an Indian variant of the virus. With many people expected to gather over the weekend for annual ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-race-trace-source-local-covid-19-case-sydney-14753078