News Roundup: U.S. for vaccine patent waivers; McConnell vows obstruction; judge blasts Barr memo

In the news today: The Biden administration announced its support for waiving COVID-19 vaccine patents during the pandemic, a move that could potentially boost manufacturing capabilities. Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell once again declared himself to be "100%" committed to opposing Biden's presidency. And an angry federal judge ordered the Department of Justice to make public a memo that the judge says shows ex-attorney general William Barr lied in his framing of the Robert Mueller report on Russian election attacks and the decision not to prosecute Donald Trump.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

U.S. announces it will support waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines

McConnell '100%' committed to making sure Biden fails at expense of helping nation succeed

Judge orders release of secret memo in which Barr laid out his decision not to prosecute Trump

Over two dozen House Democrats are calling for the defunding of this flawed and racist ICE program

Businesses are desperate for workers ... but not desperate enough to pay more

From the community:

My Bar Complaint Against Former Attorney General William Barr

Good news on the Pfizer vaccine front

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2029122

