Filipino Activist Walden Bello: Global Vaccine Disparity Shows Irrationality of Global Capitalism

Wednesday, 05 May 2021

The international disparity in vaccine access between rich and low-income countries highlights “the irrationality of global capitalism,” says acclaimed Filipino scholar and activist Walden Bello, who urges the Biden administration to sign on to an effort at the World Trade Organization to temporarily waive intellectual property rules on vaccine technology. He also discusses the COVID crisis in the Philippines.

