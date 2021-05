Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 01:22 Hits: 1

The announcement is set to come a month after the company found that its shot, which is already authorised for those age 16 and older, also provided protection for the younger group.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/fda-expected-to-authorise-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-for-teens-14739952