Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 05:05 Hits: 1

A bridge in the Mexican capital has collapsed. A metro train was passing over at the time. Emergency services are working to rescue victims.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mexico-city-metro-train-bridge-collapse-leaves-several-dead/a-57418519?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf