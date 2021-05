Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 05:23 Hits: 1

The Democratic Republic of Congo's presidency on Monday ordered military and police officers to take over civil authorities in two regions that have been declared under a "state of siege".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210504-dr-congo-imposes-military-rule-in-regions-under-state-of-siege