News Roundup: 'Herd immunity' slips out of reach; Republican ultimatums; judge reprimands police

In today's news: Experts now believe high levels of vaccine hesitancy will make it impossible to reach COVID-19 "herd immunity" through vaccinations. That means the virus—and whatever new variants arise as the virus continues to mutate—will now pose a public health threat indefinitely. And yes: Republicans did that. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell gives an ultimatum to Biden. And an Ohio judge angrily explains to Columbus police that they're not allowed to gas or violently attack nonviolent demonstrators.

Glenn 'jotter' Hammonds, Daily Kos’ volunteer statistician, has left us at 70

Here's some of what you may have missed.

• Experts say the promise of COVID-19 herd immunity has slipped out of reach

• McConnell's opening salvo on GOP negotiations with White House: It's over

• Number of unaccompanied kids in harmful border facilities has dropped nearly 90% since March

• Ohio judge has to force Columbus police not to brutalize nonviolent protesters

From the community:

• Messiah Trump Decrees that 'From This Day Forth' the 'BIG LIE' Shall Be the Truth

