Published on Monday, 03 May 2021

Ukrainian military personnel marked Orthodox Easter in the town of Shumy in the east of the country. The soldiers paid tribute to their fallen comrades, then delivered Easter gifts to other soldiers on the front line, where the situation was relatively calm.

