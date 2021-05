Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 15:25 Hits: 4

New Merck CEO Belen Garijo is the second women to reach the top of a DAX company and the only one to hold the reins alone. It's a rare example of a female executive making it to the summit in the German business world.

