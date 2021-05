Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 14:37 Hits: 4

MENLO PARK, California: Former US president Donald Trump will find out this week whether he gets to return to Facebook. The social network’s quasi-independent Oversight Board said it will announce its decision Wednesday (May 5) on a case concerning the former president. Trump's account was ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/facebook-oversight-board-to-rule-on-suspended-trump-account-14737690