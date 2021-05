Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 14:10 Hits: 4

Transparency is the missing ingredient in large media platforms today, with everyone in the dark about how proprietary algorithms sort people and prioritize messages. This should not lead us to condemn all social media, but we should be sensitive to how owners and authoritarians use them.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/what-threatens-press-freedom-by-jan-werner-mueller-2021-05