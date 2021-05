Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 13:15 Hits: 3

Armenia's parliament has rejected the candidacy of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian as the new head of government, in an agreed first step toward holding snap parliamentary elections.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/armenia-pashinian-parliament-rejects-candidacy-snap-election/31235797.html