Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 13:10 Hits: 3

BRUSSELS: The European Union's executive has recommended easing COVID-19 travel restrictions next month to let foreign travellers from more countries enter the EU, hoping to boost the stricken tourism industry this summer. Under current restrictions, people from only seven countries, including ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-eu-open-foreign-tourists-vaccination-14737486