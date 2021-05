Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 12:20 Hits: 3

Union membership was already declining steadily before the pandemic, and the future of organized labor as a political and economic force remains in doubt. While the COVID-19 crisis has highlighted many of the injustices faced by low-wage service and gig workers, the labor movement itself has grown deeply fragmented.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/organized-labor-after-covid-pandemic-by-pranab-bardhan-2021-05