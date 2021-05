Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 09:37 Hits: 7

PUTRAJAYA: An enhanced movement control order will be placed on Taman Tanah Putih Baru in Kuantan, Pahang, beginning May 5 after swab tests on residents came back with 11 Covid-19 positive cases, says Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/03/ismail-sabri-emco-at-taman-tanah-putih-baru-kuantan-pahang-from-may-5-to-18