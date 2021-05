Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 06:28 Hits: 6

Fearing persecution and facing threats to their lives, journalists tread carefully in Pakistan. The brave and bold who pose awkward questions are most at risk, writes Warda Imran.

