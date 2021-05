Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 08:14 Hits: 7

Protests are more muted these days in Belarus. But despite increasing repression, cultural figures continue to express opposition on World Press Freedom Day.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/belarus-regime-turns-on-artists-and-journalists/a-57340794?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf