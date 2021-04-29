The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

India Gets 22 Tons of Medical Supplies From Russia

India on Thursday received 22 tons of medical supplies from Russia to face the health crisis created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The donation brought by two Russian transport planes included 20 oxygen production units, 75 lung ventilators, 150 medical monitors, and 200,000 packs of medicine, The Hindu digital newspaper reported.

After a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Wednesday, the shipment took place. The two leaders decided to improve contacts and institute a '2+2' format talks between the foreign minister and the defense minister.

Meanwhile, Modi thanked Putin for helping India. Both nations are debating ways to increase the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported this Thursday the highest daily record of 379,257 Covid-19 new cases and 3,645 deaths in 24 hours.

So far, the country accumulates 18,376,524 cases and 204,832 deaths from this disease.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/India-Receives-22-Tons-of-Medical-Supplies-From-Russia-20210429-0014.html

