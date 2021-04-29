India Gets 22 Tons of Medical Supplies From Russia

Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 23:17 Hits: 0

India on Thursday received 22 tons of medical supplies from Russia to face the health crisis created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The donation brought by two Russian transport planes included 20 oxygen production units, 75 lung ventilators, 150 medical monitors, and 200,000 packs of medicine, The Hindu digital newspaper reported.

After a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Wednesday, the shipment took place. The two leaders decided to improve contacts and institute a '2+2' format talks between the foreign minister and the defense minister.

Meanwhile, Modi thanked Putin for helping India. Both nations are debating ways to increase the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported this Thursday the highest daily record of 379,257 Covid-19 new cases and 3,645 deaths in 24 hours.

So far, the country accumulates 18,376,524 cases and 204,832 deaths from this disease.

#FromTheSouth News Bit | India reported more than 300,000 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily total to set a new record. pic.twitter.com/yToxpAYVHC April 23, 2021

