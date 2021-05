Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 00:22 Hits: 1

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party may be slipping as the country struggles with a surge in coronavirus cases.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-South-Central/2021/0502/Pandemic-price-India-s-ruling-party-stumbles-in-state-elections?icid=rss