Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 08:07 Hits: 0

With inflation subdued for now, central banks are increasingly responding to public pressure to address inequality and climate change. But by venturing into new policy terrain and exposing themselves to accusations of mission creep, they may be jeopardizing their operational independence.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/bigpicture/crossing-the-rubicon-of-price-stability