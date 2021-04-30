Israel: Mourning Day After Stampede Declared on Sunday

Category: World Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 22:13 Hits: 2

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Friday a national mourning day to be held next Sunday after the deadly stampede in North Israel that killed 44 people and left 150 injured.

On Friday, over 100,000 pilgrims from across the country collapsed during the Lag BaOmer religious festival in Mount Meron as they stumbled upon each other in a narrow pathway designed for merely 10,000 people.

Israel: Photo, Funerals underway for those killed in last nights stampede in Meron, death toll remains at 45, National Day of Mourning declared for Sunday pic.twitter.com/bOshy8rKaX April 30, 2021

"The Mount Meron catastrophe is one of the worst to ever befall the State of Israel. I ask for Sunday to be declared a national day of mourning," Netanyahu said via Twitter.

Israeli users turned to social media to demand Netanyahu's resignation as he allowed the mass gathering of the Haredi Orthodox Jews, representing about 12 percent of the country's population, instead of preventing the festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

