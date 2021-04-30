The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Israel: Mourning Day After Stampede Declared on Sunday

Category: World Hits: 2

Israel: Mourning Day After Stampede Declared on Sunday

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Friday a national mourning day to be held next Sunday after the deadly stampede in North Israel that killed 44 people and left 150 injured.

RELATED:

Palestine Refuses to Crack Down on Demonstrators

On Friday, over 100,000 pilgrims from across the country collapsed during the Lag BaOmer religious festival in Mount Meron as they stumbled upon each other in a narrow pathway designed for merely 10,000 people.

"The Mount Meron catastrophe is one of the worst to ever befall the State of Israel. I ask for Sunday to be declared a national day of mourning," Netanyahu said via Twitter.

Israeli users turned to social media to demand Netanyahu's resignation as he allowed the mass gathering of the Haredi Orthodox Jews, representing about 12 percent of the country's population,  instead of preventing the festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Israel-Mourning-Day-After-Stampede-Declared-on-Sunday-20210430-0013.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version