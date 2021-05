Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 19:47 Hits: 8

Hundreds of chanting mourners carrying Chadian flags gathered in the capital, N'Djamena Saturday to bury some of the victims who were shot dead this week during demonstrations against the country's new military government as security forces in the southern town of Sarh shot and wounded at least four protesters, according to hospital sources.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210501-mourners-hold-funerals-in-chad-s-capital-police-fire-on-protesters-in-south