Lucky break: Timeline for lifting Covid-19 restrictions a boon for French Open

Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021

Postponing the French Open by a week, to May 24 – June 13, has turned out to be a good wager. Roland-Garros will now be able to accommodate a significantly larger audience in the last five days of the tennis tournament than initially expected, following the French government's announcement of its plan to gradually lift Covid-19 lockdown measures.

