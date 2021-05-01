Syria: Searching for Idlib’s lost ones

Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 14:13 Hits: 6

When the Syrian uprising began in 2011, few would have guessed that it would become one of the bloodiest conflicts of our time. Ten years on, our reporters returned to the northeastern city of Idlib. It's the only Syrian city not yet under government control, but where thousands of families are anxiously awaiting to learn the fate of loved ones who have disappeared. By crosschecking photographs with witness statements, an aid group tries to help them identify their missing family members.

