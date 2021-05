Category: World Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 12:43 Hits: 2

At current rates, about 20% of children in Sub-Saharan Africa will still be excluded from schooling in 2030. But, besides seeking to expand access to education, policymakers should contextualize, simplify, and democratize school curricula and teaching methods.

