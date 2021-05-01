Countries Acquire Over 37 Mln COVID-19 Vaccines: Africa CDC

Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 01:32 Hits: 5

African countries have acquired a total of over 37.1 million COVID-19 vaccines so far, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) disclosed on Thursday.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said 17.9 million COVID-19 doses had been administered, out of the over 37.1 million acquired by member states.

According to the Africa CDC, this figure corresponds to a coverage of just one percent at the continental level, with 0.37 of the population having received a full vaccine regimen.

The Africa CDC further said five member states had administered the most doses of COVID-19 vaccines to their respective populations.

The north African country of Morocco comes first, administering 8.9 million COVID-19 vaccines, with 11.4 percent of the country's population fully vaccinated.

The West African country of Nigeria comes second, administering 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccines, with 0.57 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Ethiopia is in third place, administering 908,578 COVID-19 vaccines, with 0.79 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

